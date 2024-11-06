Bomb Threats Disrupt Georgia Polling Amid Foreign Interference Claims

Polling sites in Georgia, a key battleground in U.S. elections, faced brief closures following fake bomb threats, believed to be orchestrated by Russian agents, officials reported. Two Fulton County polling locations were evacuated but reopened within 30 minutes, with county officials seeking extended voting hours.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attributed the hoaxes to Russian interference aimed at disrupting the electoral process through sowing discord. The FBI confirmed it was aware of similar threats across several states, reportedly linked to Russian email domains.

This security breach coincides with a heated presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump and follows a pattern of Russian interference in U.S. elections, marked by the 2016 election meddling allegations.

