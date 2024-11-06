Trust in Review: OBR's Shift to 'Trust But Verify' with UK Treasury

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in Britain has amended its financial review methodology following inaccuracies in spending forecasts previously issued before March's budget announcement by the prior Conservative government. The shift signifies a transition from blind trust to a 'trust but verify' strategy.

The OBR chairman, Richard Hughes, emphasized the necessity of the change during his address to the House of Commons' Treasury Committee. Hughes stated the goal is to ensure the oversight failures witnessed in March do not recur, marking a decisive move for stricter budget scrutiny.

New Labour finance minister Rachel Reeves has pointed to this financial oversight, unveiling a significant fiscal gap attributed to the prior administration. The Conservatives argue this deficit stems from Labour's decisions relating to public-sector pay and overspending. The Treasury claims all spending decisions were lawful and concurred with OBR recommendations post-review.

