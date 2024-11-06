Left Menu

Trust in Review: OBR's Shift to 'Trust But Verify' with UK Treasury

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is altering its approach to financial oversight, moving from a trust-based system to a 'trust but verify' model. This shift follows the failure of the finance ministry, under the previous Conservative government, to disclose significant spending forecasts before the March budget statement. The current Labour finance minister, Rachel Reeves, confronts a substantial budget deficit attributed to the previous administration’s financial management. The Treasury maintains it communicated budget decisions within legal parameters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 02:11 IST
Trust in Review: OBR's Shift to 'Trust But Verify' with UK Treasury

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in Britain has amended its financial review methodology following inaccuracies in spending forecasts previously issued before March's budget announcement by the prior Conservative government. The shift signifies a transition from blind trust to a 'trust but verify' strategy.

The OBR chairman, Richard Hughes, emphasized the necessity of the change during his address to the House of Commons' Treasury Committee. Hughes stated the goal is to ensure the oversight failures witnessed in March do not recur, marking a decisive move for stricter budget scrutiny.

New Labour finance minister Rachel Reeves has pointed to this financial oversight, unveiling a significant fiscal gap attributed to the prior administration. The Conservatives argue this deficit stems from Labour's decisions relating to public-sector pay and overspending. The Treasury claims all spending decisions were lawful and concurred with OBR recommendations post-review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024