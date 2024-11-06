Kamala Harris Campaign Expresses Optimism Amid Tight Race in Swing States

As millions of Americans cast their ballots in the presidential election, the Kamala Harris Campaign conveyed optimism regarding early voting in Pennsylvania and other pivotal battleground states.

Pennsylvania has become the focal point of the seven swing states, offering 19 critical electoral college votes. Harris dedicated substantial time in Pennsylvania, including door-to-door campaigning.

Harris, in a close race against Republican Donald Trump, aims to secure the necessary electoral votes from key states to determine the next U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)