Left Menu

Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in 2024

Democrat Kamala Harris faced off against Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. Key issues included abortion, the economy, and foreign policy. Exit poll results reveal public perceptions on their favorability, economic concerns, and policy trust, amid considerations of American democracy's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:07 IST
Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal face-off, Democrat Kamala Harris challenged Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday. Both candidates strove to secure voter support by delineating their positions on pressing topics such as abortion, economic stability, and foreign policy.

According to preliminary findings from an exit poll by Edison Research, 44% of voters expressed a favorable view of Trump, a slight decline from the 46% in the 2020 exit poll. Comparatively, 48% viewed Harris favorably, falling short of Biden's 52% in the prior election poll. The economy, state of democracy, and family financial condition emerged as top voter concerns, with varied trust levels shown in candidates' capabilities to handle these issues.

Notably, 51% of voters nationwide reported trusting Harris more on abortion matters, while Trump led slightly on economic trust. An overwhelming 73% expressed concerns that democracy in the U.S. faces threats, highlighting significant unease amid voter demographics skewing slightly more towards women and white voters, relative to 2020's exit polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024