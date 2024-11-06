Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in 2024

In a pivotal face-off, Democrat Kamala Harris challenged Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday. Both candidates strove to secure voter support by delineating their positions on pressing topics such as abortion, economic stability, and foreign policy.

According to preliminary findings from an exit poll by Edison Research, 44% of voters expressed a favorable view of Trump, a slight decline from the 46% in the 2020 exit poll. Comparatively, 48% viewed Harris favorably, falling short of Biden's 52% in the prior election poll. The economy, state of democracy, and family financial condition emerged as top voter concerns, with varied trust levels shown in candidates' capabilities to handle these issues.

Notably, 51% of voters nationwide reported trusting Harris more on abortion matters, while Trump led slightly on economic trust. An overwhelming 73% expressed concerns that democracy in the U.S. faces threats, highlighting significant unease amid voter demographics skewing slightly more towards women and white voters, relative to 2020's exit polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)