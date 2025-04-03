Spain Prepared to Shield Economy from U.S. Tariffs
Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo expressed the government's readiness to protect domestic companies and consumers from the impact of new U.S. tariffs. Cuerpo labeled the tariffs as 'unfair and unjustified' and emphasized EU's willingness to negotiate to avert a trade war, while also considering retaliation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced on Thursday that his government is prepared to take measures to shield the country's companies and consumers from the impact of new tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump.
During an interview with radio station RNE, Cuerpo described the tariffs as 'unfair and unjustified.'
The European Union, eager to avoid a trade conflict, is open to negotiations but cautioned of possible retaliation if discussions fail, Cuerpo affirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fitch Ratings Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Trade War
Conflict and Peace: The Complex Dynamics of Congolese Negotiations
Trump Gathers Oil Titans: Navigating Energy Policies Amid Trade Wars
Global Markets Slide as Fed Signals Rate Cuts Amid Trade War Fears
EU Delays Tariff Response Amidst US Negotiation Hopes