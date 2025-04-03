Spain Prepared to Shield Economy from U.S. Tariffs

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced on Thursday that his government is prepared to take measures to shield the country's companies and consumers from the impact of new tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump.

During an interview with radio station RNE, Cuerpo described the tariffs as 'unfair and unjustified.'

The European Union, eager to avoid a trade conflict, is open to negotiations but cautioned of possible retaliation if discussions fail, Cuerpo affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)