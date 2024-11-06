Left Menu

Kamala Harris: Breaking Barriers in Historic Presidential Bid

Kamala Harris is vying for the US presidency, aiming to become the first woman, Black woman, and person of South Asian descent to hold the office. Following President Joe Biden's exit from the race, she has emphasized strengthening the middle class and addressing key societal issues in her campaign.

In a historic move, Vice President Kamala Harris is aiming for the highest office in the United States, potentially becoming the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to do so. This groundbreaking candidacy follows President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the re-election bid.

Her campaign has centered around strengthening the middle class and transitioning away from divisive politics. Harris has emphasized the importance of tackling issues affecting middle-class Americans, reflecting on her own upbringing and values instilled by her immigrant mother from India.

With a focus on economic security and fighting for the vulnerable, Harris plans to prioritize reducing living costs and reinforcing constitutional rights, while her opponent Donald Trump continues to push aggressive economic agendas and immigration reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

