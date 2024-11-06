Trump's Mississippi Triumph: A GOP Stronghold

In a decisive victory, former President Donald Trump emerged triumphant in Mississippi on Tuesday, securing all six of the state's electoral votes. This victory extends a long-standing winning streak for Republicans in the state.

The last time a Democratic presidential nominee claimed Mississippi was in 1976, when Jimmy Carter achieved what has become an elusive feat for his party. Today, Republicans maintain a firm grip not only on presidential votes but also dominate in other political arenas within the state.

Mississippi boasts Republican control of both US Senate seats, a majority in the US House seats allocated to the state, and all eight statewide offices. Most Republicans, including Governor Tate Reeves, publicly supported Trump's campaign. Contrary to the state's trend, Democratic US Representative Bennie Thompson supported Kamala Harris. The Associated Press called the race for Trump precisely at 8 p.m. EST.

