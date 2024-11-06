Election Night Drama: Markets React to Early Results

In a nail-biting U.S. presidential election night, early results showed Republican Donald Trump securing wins in Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky, while Democrat Kamala Harris captured Vermont. The spotlight, however, remained on the critical battleground state of Georgia, where competition was fierce.

Market reactions were swift and dynamic. The S&P 500 e-mini futures rose by 0.44%, with a notable rise in the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 4.335%. The U.S. dollar also showed strength, climbing 0.73%, while Bitcoin surged by 2.9% to $71,164.

Experts like Jamie Cox and Alex Morris noted that the market was navigating uncertainty with mixed responses, as early results hinted at a potential outcome but remained inconclusive. Traders were preparing for a long night of analysis as further data from key states was eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)