Sarah McBride: Breaking Barriers in U.S. Politics

Sarah McBride becomes the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, winning Delaware's at-large seat. Prioritizing her congressional duties over the historic nature of her candidacy, she aims to foster an inclusive political environment amid increasing anti-trans bills.

Updated: 06-11-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:51 IST
Democrat Sarah McBride has made history as the first openly transgender individual elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, securing Delaware's at-large congressional seat, according to Edison Research projections.

McBride, 34, holds the distinction of being the first transgender state senator in the U.S., having been elected in Delaware in 2020, and she has broken barriers as the first transgender person to address a U.S. national political convention and the first to work as a White House intern.

Despite the landmark nature of her election, McBride emphasizes her legislative priorities and responsibilities as central to her role. In an interview with Reuters, she stressed the importance of being an effective congressperson for Delaware, amidst a political landscape that has seen an increase in anti-trans legislation.

