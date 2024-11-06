Taiwan Navigates Complex U.S. Election Dynamics Amid China's Pressure

Taiwan is strategizing to maintain its robust relationship with the United States as the U.S. presidential election unfolds, a senior Taiwanese security official stated on Wednesday. Despite ongoing pressure from China, the island is prepared to deter any potential disruptions during the U.S. government transition.

Donald Trump, vying with Democrat Kamala Harris in a tight presidential race, has suggested Taiwan should bear the costs of its defense and accused it of threatening the U.S. semiconductor sector. Through ongoing dialogue and cooperation, Taiwan aims to sustain its defense and economic interests.

Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen emphasized sustained U.S. support for Taiwan. Meanwhile, Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei assured a steady economic partnership with the U.S., indicating limited impact from any election outcome. Taiwan stands firm against China's sovereignty claims, advocating for its self-determination.

