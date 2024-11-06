Election Insights: Harris vs. Trump in Georgia

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris went head-to-head with Republican Donald Trump in a heated U.S. presidential election battle focused on key issues like the economy and foreign policy. Both candidates made a strong push for voter support in Georgia, emphasizing pivotal demographic distinctions.

Preliminary exit poll data show Harris gained the favor of 53% of women voters and 86% of Black voters in Georgia, while Trump captured a significant portion of the white vote. These patterns reflect shifts from previous elections, indicating changing voter dynamics and preferences.

While economic concerns played a dominant role in voter decision-making, other factors like immigration, abortion, and democracy were also highlighted. The polls suggest there is a heightened sense of worry about the state of democracy in the U.S., with 68% of Georgia voters expressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)