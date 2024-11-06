Left Menu

Election Insights: Harris vs. Trump in Georgia

In a closely watched U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump compete for votes in Georgia, marked by key demographic splits in voter preferences. Exit polls reveal Harris leading among women and Black voters, while Trump gains among white and older citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:22 IST
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris went head-to-head with Republican Donald Trump in a heated U.S. presidential election battle focused on key issues like the economy and foreign policy. Both candidates made a strong push for voter support in Georgia, emphasizing pivotal demographic distinctions.

Preliminary exit poll data show Harris gained the favor of 53% of women voters and 86% of Black voters in Georgia, while Trump captured a significant portion of the white vote. These patterns reflect shifts from previous elections, indicating changing voter dynamics and preferences.

While economic concerns played a dominant role in voter decision-making, other factors like immigration, abortion, and democracy were also highlighted. The polls suggest there is a heightened sense of worry about the state of democracy in the U.S., with 68% of Georgia voters expressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

