Pivotal Senate Shift: Republicans Gain Ground in Tight Race
Republicans edge closer to controlling the U.S. Senate after a significant win in West Virginia. The balance of power remains uncertain for both congressional chambers, with pivotal races across the nation affecting future presidential governance. Democrats must hold off Republican advances in several competitive states to retain Senate control.
In a dramatic turn of events, Republicans have edged closer to reclaiming control of the U.S. Senate, with a critical victory in West Virginia on Tuesday. The West Virginia seat, previously held by Democrat-turned-independent Joe Manchin, now belongs to Republican Jim Justice, bringing the Senate to a 50-50 standstill between the two major parties.
As both Democrats and Republicans eye control of Congress, all eyes are on the seven decisive Senate races and competitive House districts. Democrats currently hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate with 51 seats but face strong Republican challenges in key states such as Ohio and Montana, which could tilt the balance in favor of the GOP.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives remains fiercely contested, with Republicans holding a slim 220-212 majority. As results are still being counted in states like New York and California, the final outcome could remain unknown for several days, adding to the election night's suspense and leaving pivotal governance questions hanging in the balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
