Left Menu

Kamala Harris Secures DC: A Predictable Triumph

Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia's three electoral votes, affirming the capital's strong Democratic allegiance. The victory was anticipated, given DC's longstanding Democratic alignment and its opposition to former President Donald Trump. The win was declared by the Associated Press at 10:20 p.m. EST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:57 IST
Kamala Harris Secures DC: A Predictable Triumph
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the District of Columbia's three electoral votes on Tuesday, reinforcing the capital's reputation as a Democratic bastion.

This victory was widely expected, as the District of Columbia has consistently stood against Republican policies, often clashing with former President Donald Trump during his tenure.

Despite threats from Trump's Republican allies to curtail the city's autonomy, DC remains committed to its Democratic values, as indicated by the Associated Press announcement of Harris' win at 10:20 p.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024