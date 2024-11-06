Kamala Harris Secures DC: A Predictable Triumph

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the District of Columbia's three electoral votes on Tuesday, reinforcing the capital's reputation as a Democratic bastion.

This victory was widely expected, as the District of Columbia has consistently stood against Republican policies, often clashing with former President Donald Trump during his tenure.

Despite threats from Trump's Republican allies to curtail the city's autonomy, DC remains committed to its Democratic values, as indicated by the Associated Press announcement of Harris' win at 10:20 p.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)