Kamala Harris Secures DC: A Predictable Triumph
Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia's three electoral votes, affirming the capital's strong Democratic allegiance. The victory was anticipated, given DC's longstanding Democratic alignment and its opposition to former President Donald Trump. The win was declared by the Associated Press at 10:20 p.m. EST.
Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the District of Columbia's three electoral votes on Tuesday, reinforcing the capital's reputation as a Democratic bastion.
This victory was widely expected, as the District of Columbia has consistently stood against Republican policies, often clashing with former President Donald Trump during his tenure.
Despite threats from Trump's Republican allies to curtail the city's autonomy, DC remains committed to its Democratic values, as indicated by the Associated Press announcement of Harris' win at 10:20 p.m. EST.
