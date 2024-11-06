Exit Polls Reveal Nation's Crossroads in Harris vs. Trump Election Battle

In a pivotal face-off, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump make their case to American voters, with issues like abortion, the economy, and foreign policy at the forefront.

Preliminary exit polls by Edison Research indicate diverse demographic shifts, showing Harris winning the majority of women, Black, and Hispanic voters, while Trump appeals to white men and those without college degrees.

These insights demonstrate varying voter priorities, with significant attention to economic conditions, democracy, and immigrant status, highlighting the complex and evolving political landscape in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)