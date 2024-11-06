Germany's Coalition Crisis: A Decisive Autumn for Economic Rescue

Germany's coalition government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is grappling with significant tensions as it attempts to navigate the country's economic challenges. On Wednesday, key figures from the coalition's parties—Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats—will meet in a bid to reconcile their diverging economic policies.

The coalition is under strain, primarily from the Free Democrats, who have insisted that crucial decisions be made in the 'autumn of decisions' or risk the government's collapse. Key issues include addressing a multi-billion-dollar budget gap and formulating economic strategies amidst ongoing economic contraction and increased competition.

Failure to reach a compromise could destabilize Scholz's government, leading to a minority ruling or early elections, potentially unfavorable for all parties involved. The crisis underscores broader challenges facing Europe's largest economy, as it transitions from reliance on Russian gas amid geopolitical and global competitive pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)