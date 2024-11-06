Trump's Unlikely Comeback Sets Stage for Historic Presidential Battle
In the U.S. presidential race, Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris in the critical battleground state of North Carolina, advancing closer to a political comeback. While the outcome in six key states remains uncertain, Trump gains support from Hispanic and lower-income voters, boosting his nationwide vote share.
In a remarkable political twist, Donald Trump has taken the lead against Kamala Harris in North Carolina during Tuesday's pivotal U.S. presidential election, according to projections by Edison Research. As the race tightens, Trump's ascension suggests a possible resurgence toward the White House.
Despite six states still undecided, Trump has amassed 230 Electoral College votes to Harris' 169, needing 270 to clinch the presidency. Reports indicate Trump's growing appeal among Hispanics and economically impacted voters has bolstered his campaign nationwide, particularly in suburban and rural areas.
Polling data reveals significant shifts with 79% of voters concerned about the economy supporting Trump. This economic anxiety has also influenced financial markets, with investors anticipating a Trump win. Meanwhile, the political landscape remains polarized as election security and democratic integrity spark intense debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
