Kamala Harris Secures Nebraska's Iconic 'Blue Dot'

Kamala Harris won Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District electoral vote, marking a victory over Donald Trump in Omaha. Known as the 'blue dot', this district also supported Democrats Barack Obama in 2008 and Joe Biden in 2020. Nebraska splits votes based on district popular votes.
In a decisive victory, Vice President Kamala Harris secured the electoral vote from Nebraska's notable 2nd Congressional District. This district, known for its historical support of Democratic candidates, proved pivotal once again as it favored Harris over former President Donald Trump.
Rooted in Omaha and its suburbs, Nebraska's 'blue dot' has a reputation for aligning with Democrats, having previously backed Barack Obama in 2008 and Joe Biden in 2020. The outcome underscores the district's progressive leanings in an otherwise conservative state.
Unlike most states, Nebraska, alongside Maine, allocates its Electoral College votes based on the popular vote within individual congressional districts. The Associated Press announced Harris as the victor shortly after midnight Eastern Standard Time.
