Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution Amidst Chaos

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to engage with representatives for the restoration of the region's special status, revoked in 2019. The resolution, led by J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, faced opposition from BJP members, causing an uproar during proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:53 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes on Wednesday as it passed a resolution urging the Centre to initiate talks with elected representatives for restoring the region's special status. The status was revoked on August 5, 2019, by the central government.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the identity, culture, and rights of Jammu and Kashmir's people. The resolution stressed that any restoration process must protect national unity while addressing the legitimate aspirations of the region's populace.

Opposition from BJP members, including Sunil Sharma, led to significant disruption. They argued that the resolution was unexpected, asserting that the scheduled discussion was on the Lieutenant Governor's address. Despite the opposition, the resolution was passed via voice vote, prompting further protest from BJP lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

