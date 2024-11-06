Left Menu

Shri Thanedar Secures Victory in Michigan's 13th District

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar has been re-elected from Michigan's 13th Congressional District, defeating Republican Martell Bivings by over 35 percentage points. Thanedar attributes his victory to his strong record in constituent services and focuses on mental health and small business. He plans to continue advocating for federal funding and support.

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar has successfully clinched re-election in Michigan's 13th Congressional District, decisively defeating his Republican contender, Martell Bivings, with an impressive margin exceeding 35 percentage points.

In a statement following his victory, Thanedar attributed his success to his unwavering commitment to serving constituent needs, advocating for working families, championing unions, and fighting for reproductive rights. Thanedar expressed his pride in his team's effectiveness, citing numerous instances where his office aided constituents with matters such as immigration issues and veterans benefits.

Looking ahead, Thanedar is eager to build on the accomplishments of his first term, which saw the allocation of federal resources to previously neglected regions in his district. He emphasized his dedication to ensuring every municipality gains necessary federal support and expressed gratitude towards his opponents and supporters, including significant endorsements. As the Congressional landscape evolves, Thanedar remains determined to advocate for his district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

