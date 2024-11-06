Left Menu

Global Reactions to Trump's Projected Victory in Pennsylvania

International leaders and political figures reacted as Fox News projected Donald Trump as the winner of Pennsylvania, boosting his presidential campaign. Notable figures like Nayib Bukele, Viktor Orban, and Geert Wilders extended congratulations, highlighting their support for Trump's political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:40 IST
Global responses flooded in as Fox News projected Republican Donald Trump's victory in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state. This development gravely limited Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential prospects, eliciting varied international reactions.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele extended congratulations to Trump on social media, offering his blessings for the President-Elect's journey. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time supporter of Trump, shared optimistic sentiments on his path to a 'beautiful victory'.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders echoed similar praise, urging America to persistently fight and secure election victories. These statements reflect a layered international endorsement as financial markets brace for potential implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

