Global Reactions to Trump's Projected Victory in Pennsylvania

Global responses flooded in as Fox News projected Republican Donald Trump's victory in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state. This development gravely limited Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential prospects, eliciting varied international reactions.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele extended congratulations to Trump on social media, offering his blessings for the President-Elect's journey. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time supporter of Trump, shared optimistic sentiments on his path to a 'beautiful victory'.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders echoed similar praise, urging America to persistently fight and secure election victories. These statements reflect a layered international endorsement as financial markets brace for potential implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)