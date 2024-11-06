Left Menu

South Korea's Perfect Security Partnership with the U.S.

South Korea aims to build a 'perfect' security partnership with the new U.S. administration. With President Yoon Suk Yeol poised to speak with the U.S. president-elect, Seoul remains committed to its alliance as American troops continue deterring North Korean threats. Recent talks have secured a five-year cost-sharing plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:12 IST
The South Korean presidential office announced plans to forge a 'perfect' security partnership with the incoming U.S. administration, emphasizing the unwavering alliance between Seoul and Washington. President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to converse with the U.S. president-elect shortly.

A vital ally in the region, South Korea hosts approximately 28,500 American troops, a strategic deployment aimed at countering North Korean nuclear ballistic threats. The steadfast alliance remains unchallenged across political divides, South Korean officials stated.

In recent developments, Seoul and Washington have inked a new five-year agreement concerning cost-sharing for U.S. military presence. Meanwhile, the South Korean government is contemplating sending a monitoring team to Ukraine, a decision that does not require parliamentary approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

