Republicans Secure Senate Control Amid Tense Election Battles
Republicans have gained control of the U.S. Senate with victories in West Virginia and Ohio, ensuring they will control one chamber of Congress. With a 51-49 majority, they are poised to help Trump fulfill policies including tax cuts and immigration restrictions. The House remains undecided with tight races ongoing.
Republicans have clinched control of the U.S. Senate, securing pivotal wins in West Virginia and Ohio. This victory ensures that Donald Trump's party will have control over at least one chamber of Congress in the upcoming year.
By solidifying their Senate majority, the Republicans are in a robust position to set the legislative agenda in Washington, potentially aiding Trump in achieving his goals of reducing taxes and tightening immigration laws.
The Republican wave also reached the House of Representatives, with the party capturing key districts. However, the final result in this chamber remains uncertain with several tight races still undecided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
