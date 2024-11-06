Republicans Secure Senate Control Amid Tense Election Battles

Republicans have clinched control of the U.S. Senate, securing pivotal wins in West Virginia and Ohio. This victory ensures that Donald Trump's party will have control over at least one chamber of Congress in the upcoming year.

By solidifying their Senate majority, the Republicans are in a robust position to set the legislative agenda in Washington, potentially aiding Trump in achieving his goals of reducing taxes and tightening immigration laws.

The Republican wave also reached the House of Representatives, with the party capturing key districts. However, the final result in this chamber remains uncertain with several tight races still undecided.

