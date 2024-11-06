NCP Unveils Transformative Vision for Maharashtra in Election Manifesto

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its comprehensive election manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, presenting a vision of transformative change across the state. The manifesto launch took place in Baramati, led by NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, with simultaneous releases occurring in Mumbai and Gondiya by key party figures.

Central to the manifesto is the promise to unveil a 'New Maharashtra Vision' within 100 days of taking office. Highlighted in the document are commitments to enhance the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' offering increased monthly benefits to millions of women. The plan sets a historic benchmark in the state's direct benefit transfers.

Farmers stand to gain significantly, with pledges to waive loans, raise financial aid, and provide a bonus for paddy production. Besides, the party envisions creating rural infrastructure, generating 2.5 million jobs, and reducing electricity bills, reinforcing its commitment to Maharashtra's holistic development amid the competitive political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)