NCP Unveils Transformative Vision for Maharashtra in Election Manifesto
The Nationalist Congress Party released its Maharashtra assembly election manifesto, promising significant initiatives, including increased benefits for women, farmers, and workers. Notable pledges include enhancing the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' loan waivers for farmers, a major rural infrastructure plan, and job creation, signaling a robust agenda ahead of the November elections.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its comprehensive election manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, presenting a vision of transformative change across the state. The manifesto launch took place in Baramati, led by NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, with simultaneous releases occurring in Mumbai and Gondiya by key party figures.
Central to the manifesto is the promise to unveil a 'New Maharashtra Vision' within 100 days of taking office. Highlighted in the document are commitments to enhance the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' offering increased monthly benefits to millions of women. The plan sets a historic benchmark in the state's direct benefit transfers.
Farmers stand to gain significantly, with pledges to waive loans, raise financial aid, and provide a bonus for paddy production. Besides, the party envisions creating rural infrastructure, generating 2.5 million jobs, and reducing electricity bills, reinforcing its commitment to Maharashtra's holistic development amid the competitive political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Stubble Burning: Haryana Farmers Arrested Amidst Delhi's Pollution Crisis
Wrestling Stars Join Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Sibling Rivalry: Supriya Sule Mocks Ajit Pawar's Delhi Visits
Punjab Procurement Controversy: Farmers in Distress
Burning Debate: Punjab Farmers Demand Financial Aid for Stubble Management