NCP Unveils Transformative Vision for Maharashtra in Election Manifesto

The Nationalist Congress Party released its Maharashtra assembly election manifesto, promising significant initiatives, including increased benefits for women, farmers, and workers. Notable pledges include enhancing the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' loan waivers for farmers, a major rural infrastructure plan, and job creation, signaling a robust agenda ahead of the November elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:56 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Photo/@AjitPawarSpeaks). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its comprehensive election manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, presenting a vision of transformative change across the state. The manifesto launch took place in Baramati, led by NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, with simultaneous releases occurring in Mumbai and Gondiya by key party figures.

Central to the manifesto is the promise to unveil a 'New Maharashtra Vision' within 100 days of taking office. Highlighted in the document are commitments to enhance the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' offering increased monthly benefits to millions of women. The plan sets a historic benchmark in the state's direct benefit transfers.

Farmers stand to gain significantly, with pledges to waive loans, raise financial aid, and provide a bonus for paddy production. Besides, the party envisions creating rural infrastructure, generating 2.5 million jobs, and reducing electricity bills, reinforcing its commitment to Maharashtra's holistic development amid the competitive political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

