Left Menu

Russian Nationalist's Appeal Denied in Court

Igor Girkin, a Russian nationalist and former militia commander critical of Putin's Ukraine war efforts, lost his Supreme Court appeal against a four-year jail sentence. He was convicted of inciting extremism, a charge he disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:18 IST
Russian Nationalist's Appeal Denied in Court
Igor Girkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Igor Girkin, a prominent Russian nationalist and former militia leader, faced a setback as his appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court. Girkin, known for his critical stance on President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military's handling of the Ukraine conflict, had been sentenced to four years in prison.

In January, a Moscow court found him guilty of inciting extremism, a charge Girkin staunchly denied. The court's decision to uphold the sentence has further fueled debates around Russia's judicial practices and freedom of expression.

Girkin, who gained notoriety under the alias Igor Strelkov during conflicts in eastern Ukraine, continues to be a polarizing figure, with his legal battle drawing attention both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024