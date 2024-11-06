Russian Nationalist's Appeal Denied in Court

Igor Girkin, a prominent Russian nationalist and former militia leader, faced a setback as his appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court. Girkin, known for his critical stance on President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military's handling of the Ukraine conflict, had been sentenced to four years in prison.

In January, a Moscow court found him guilty of inciting extremism, a charge Girkin staunchly denied. The court's decision to uphold the sentence has further fueled debates around Russia's judicial practices and freedom of expression.

Girkin, who gained notoriety under the alias Igor Strelkov during conflicts in eastern Ukraine, continues to be a polarizing figure, with his legal battle drawing attention both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)