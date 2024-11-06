Left Menu

Trump's Victory Sends Shockwaves through European Clean Energy Market

The election of Donald Trump as U.S. President has led to a sharp decline in European clean energy stocks, including Orsted, Vestas, and Nordex, amid fears of executive action against offshore wind projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The election of Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential race has sent European clean energy stocks into a dive, with market leaders like Orsted and Vestas seeing significant losses. Orsted's shares plunged 9.5% while Vestas fell 8.7%, and Nordex 3.4% as the energy sector reacted to Trump's win.

Trump has indicated a move to dismantle offshore wind projects through an executive order, leading to fallen shares in other big utilities like Germany's RWE and Portugal's EDP Renovaveis, which saw decreases of 2.3% and 6.8%, respectively.

The market turmoil comes as Fox News projected Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, pushing Vestas, Orsted, and EDP to become the most significant decliners on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

