Ami Bera Secures Another Term in California's Congressional Race

Ami Bera, a Democrat, has successfully retained his position as a US House representative for California's 6th Congressional District. His victory over Republican opponent Christine Bish secures his service from a seat he has held since first defeating a Republican incumbent in 2012.

Bera's tenure represents significant support within a district covering Sacramento's northern half and its suburbs. While initially winning by narrow margins, Bera has cemented his stronghold in recent years, achieving higher vote percentages.

Ami Bera stands among five US House members of Indian descent, highlighting the growing diversity within American political leadership. The Associated Press declared Bera the victor at 3:38 am EST on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)