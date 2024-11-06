Left Menu

Ami Bera Secures Another Term in California's Congressional Race

Ami Bera, a Democrat, retained his seat in the US House representing California’s 6th Congressional District, a position he's held since 2012. Bera, one of five current members of Indian descent in the US House, defeated Republican Christine Bish. The AP declared his victory early Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:33 IST
Ami Bera Secures Another Term in California's Congressional Race
Ami Bera
  • Country:
  • United States

Ami Bera, a Democrat, has successfully retained his position as a US House representative for California's 6th Congressional District. His victory over Republican opponent Christine Bish secures his service from a seat he has held since first defeating a Republican incumbent in 2012.

Bera's tenure represents significant support within a district covering Sacramento's northern half and its suburbs. While initially winning by narrow margins, Bera has cemented his stronghold in recent years, achieving higher vote percentages.

Ami Bera stands among five US House members of Indian descent, highlighting the growing diversity within American political leadership. The Associated Press declared Bera the victor at 3:38 am EST on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024