Poland's Call for European Security Leadership

The foreign minister of Poland has called for Europe to increase its responsibility for security, following the U.S. presidential election where Donald Trump was declared the winner.

Radoslaw Sikorski informed reporters of his ongoing discussions with top security advisers in Trump's camp and stressed that Poland intends to lead initiatives to bolster the European Union's resilience.

He acknowledged the decision by the American electorate and highlighted the urgency for Europe to strengthen its defensive capabilities independently.

