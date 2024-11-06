Poland's Call for European Security Leadership
Poland's foreign minister emphasized the need for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its security. In the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed Poland's commitment to enhancing EU resilience and engaged in dialogue with Trump's security officials.
The foreign minister of Poland has called for Europe to increase its responsibility for security, following the U.S. presidential election where Donald Trump was declared the winner.
Radoslaw Sikorski informed reporters of his ongoing discussions with top security advisers in Trump's camp and stressed that Poland intends to lead initiatives to bolster the European Union's resilience.
He acknowledged the decision by the American electorate and highlighted the urgency for Europe to strengthen its defensive capabilities independently.
