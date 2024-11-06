Left Menu

Poland's Call for European Security Leadership

Poland's foreign minister emphasized the need for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its security. In the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed Poland's commitment to enhancing EU resilience and engaged in dialogue with Trump's security officials.

Radoslaw Sikorski Image Credit: Twitter(@sikorskiradek)
  • Poland

He acknowledged the decision by the American electorate and highlighted the urgency for Europe to strengthen its defensive capabilities independently.

