Olaf Scholz Extends Congratulations to Donald Trump
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential election victory. Scholz emphasized the longstanding collaboration between Germany and the U.S. in promoting prosperity and freedom and expressed optimism about continuing this partnership for the benefit of both nations' citizens.
- Country:
- Germany
In a significant diplomatic gesture, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on securing a win in the U.S. presidential election. Scholz's acknowledgment came on Wednesday as he expressed optimism about the continuation of the two nations' partnership.
Chancellor Scholz highlighted the deep historical ties between Germany and the United States, emphasizing how the two countries have cooperatively worked to promote prosperity and freedom across both continents. He described the relationship as beneficial to the citizens of both countries.
Using the social media platform X, Scholz reiterated his commitment to this transatlantic alliance, looking forward to a future of continued collaboration and mutual benefit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi and Xi were of view that stable bilateral relationship will have positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity: FS Misri.
JNU Upholds Academic Freedom Amidst West Asian Seminar Rescheduling
UN Expert Stresses Urgent Need to Protect Freedom of Religion and Belief Amid Rising Global Conflict
Cambodian Journalist's Journey to Freedom: Mech Dara's Apology and Release
Freedom Rally: Harris and Beyoncé Stand Against Texas Abortion Ban