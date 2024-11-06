Olaf Scholz Extends Congratulations to Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic gesture, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on securing a win in the U.S. presidential election. Scholz's acknowledgment came on Wednesday as he expressed optimism about the continuation of the two nations' partnership.

Chancellor Scholz highlighted the deep historical ties between Germany and the United States, emphasizing how the two countries have cooperatively worked to promote prosperity and freedom across both continents. He described the relationship as beneficial to the citizens of both countries.

Using the social media platform X, Scholz reiterated his commitment to this transatlantic alliance, looking forward to a future of continued collaboration and mutual benefit.

