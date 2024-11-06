Trump's Victory Shields Him from Prosecutions: A Legal Limbo

Donald Trump's recent claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election is poised to bring his ongoing criminal cases to a standstill during his term. As the first former U.S. president to face such charges, he has been involved in four simultaneous prosecutions this year.

Trump, who has denied all charges and labeled the prosecutions politically motivated, expressed his intention to dismiss U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith should he take office. While his presidency might shield him from federal cases, New York and Georgia's proceedings could continue to pose hurdles.

Legal experts view Trump's role as president as a likely deterrent against immediate legal consequences, but challenges, especially in the New York hush money case and Georgia racketeering trial, linger. With these complexities, the legal battles are far from settled.

