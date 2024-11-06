Left Menu

Tehran on the Brink: Iran's Bold Stance Against Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards deputy chief, Ali Fadavi, has stated Tehran's readiness for potential confrontation with Israel. He has not ruled out the possibility of a pre-emptive strike by both the U.S. and Israel. These statements follow Donald Trump's declared victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:16 IST
Tehran on the Brink: Iran's Bold Stance Against Israel
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Revolutionary Guards deputy chief, Ali Fadavi, asserted that Tehran is poised for a potential confrontation with Israel.

Fadavi did not dismiss the chance of a pre-emptive attack by the U.S. and Israel as tensions rise.

The remarks followed after Donald Trump's claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024