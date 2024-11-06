Tehran on the Brink: Iran's Bold Stance Against Israel
Iran's Revolutionary Guards deputy chief, Ali Fadavi, has stated Tehran's readiness for potential confrontation with Israel. He has not ruled out the possibility of a pre-emptive strike by both the U.S. and Israel. These statements follow Donald Trump's declared victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards deputy chief, Ali Fadavi, asserted that Tehran is poised for a potential confrontation with Israel.
Fadavi did not dismiss the chance of a pre-emptive attack by the U.S. and Israel as tensions rise.
The remarks followed after Donald Trump's claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election.
