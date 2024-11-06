Bidhannagar Police Files FIR Against Actor-Turned-Politician Mithun Chakraborty

On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Police registered an FIR against celebrated actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, accusing him of delivering a provocative speech during a political event in North 24 Parganas last month.

The complaint relates to Chakraborty's address at a BJP programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake on October 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended this event that marked the beginning of BJP's membership drive in West Bengal.

BJP's state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticized the FIR as politically driven, defending Chakraborty's speech. Chakraborty, awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award earlier this year, claimed control of West Bengal's leadership after the 2026 Assembly elections and urged resistance to voter intimidation.

