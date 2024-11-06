Left Menu

Bidhannagar Police Files FIR Against Actor-Turned-Politician Mithun Chakraborty

Bidhannagar Police filed an FIR against Mithun Chakraborty, alleging he delivered a provocative speech at a BJP event in North 24 Parganas. BJP claims the FIR is politically motivated. Chakraborty assured BJP's victory in 2026, urging party workers to resist voter intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:45 IST
Bidhannagar Police Files FIR Against Actor-Turned-Politician Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Police registered an FIR against celebrated actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, accusing him of delivering a provocative speech during a political event in North 24 Parganas last month.

The complaint relates to Chakraborty's address at a BJP programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake on October 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended this event that marked the beginning of BJP's membership drive in West Bengal.

BJP's state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticized the FIR as politically driven, defending Chakraborty's speech. Chakraborty, awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award earlier this year, claimed control of West Bengal's leadership after the 2026 Assembly elections and urged resistance to voter intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024