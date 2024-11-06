Left Menu

Trump's Triumph: A Blow to Global Climate Justice

Donald Trump's potential return to the presidency poses a severe threat to global climate efforts. Despite international concerns, Trump's preference for expanding fossil fuel production risks deepening the climate crisis, potentially reversing crucial policies like the Inflation Reduction Act and undermining global climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:07 IST
Trump's Triumph: A Blow to Global Climate Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Donald Trump's prospective return to the White House is casting a formidable shadow over global climate action efforts, experts warned on Wednesday.

Sunita Narain from the Centre for Science and Environment expressed concerns that Trump could reverse critical policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, weakening U.S. climate leadership.

This backlash against climate action could derail ongoing efforts to combat climate change and roll back advancements in reducing emissions, a view echoed by climate activist Harjeet Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024