Trump's Triumph: A Blow to Global Climate Justice

Donald Trump's prospective return to the White House is casting a formidable shadow over global climate action efforts, experts warned on Wednesday.

Sunita Narain from the Centre for Science and Environment expressed concerns that Trump could reverse critical policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, weakening U.S. climate leadership.

This backlash against climate action could derail ongoing efforts to combat climate change and roll back advancements in reducing emissions, a view echoed by climate activist Harjeet Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)