Trump Reclaims Wisconsin in Pivotal Win Over Harris

Former President Donald Trump secures a significant victory in Wisconsin, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. This win grants Trump 10 Electoral College votes and marks his regaining of the state after losing it in 2020 to Joe Biden. Wisconsin was central to both campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:33 IST
President-designate Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, former President Donald Trump clinched a victory in the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

This triumph awards Trump with 10 Electoral College votes, underscoring his political comeback after a 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump at 5:34 am EST, highlighting Wisconsin as a focal point for both campaigns.

