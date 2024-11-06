Trump's Unyielding Comeback: The Billionaire's Return to the White House

Donald Trump, known for his business acumen and reality TV presence, has secured his place in history as the first former US President who is also a convicted felon. Despite facing challenges, including assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, Trump has earned a second term thanks to unwavering voter support.

Surging past the Democrats and leaving Vice President Kamala Harris's supporters in disappointment, Trump, at 78, becomes the oldest president in US history. Against the backdrop of continued controversy since the 2020 elections, Trump's presence remained strong in American media and public consciousness.

Trump's candidacy and eventual conviction in a New York court on 34 counts of falsifying business records didn't deter his loyal base. His bold promises to tackle illegal immigration and global conflicts resonated at the Republican National Convention, solidifying his position in an ever-watching world.

(With inputs from agencies.)