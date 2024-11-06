Kremlin Cautious After Trump's Surprise Election Win

On Wednesday, the Kremlin responded with caution following Donald Trump's surprising declaration of victory in the U.S. presidential election. While Trump has expressed intentions to end the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Russian government remains understandably wary, given the historical tensions between Moscow and the U.S.

During his campaign, Trump made significant comments about wanting to resolve the Ukraine war. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that time alone will determine if such statements translate into effective actions. Despite the election outcome, no congratulations have been extended to Trump from President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the strained relations between the two powers.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, indicated that Trump's victory might reset U.S.-Russia relations. Though historical attempts to mend ties have faltered, Dmitriev sees potential new avenues for cooperation. Meanwhile, former Russian President Medvedev speculated that Trump's win could impact Ukraine unfavorably due to his business-oriented reluctance to overspend on military endeavors abroad.

