Kremlin Cautious After Trump's Surprise Election Win

The Kremlin reacted cautiously to Donald Trump's declaration of victory in the U.S. presidential election. Trump has proposed ending the Ukraine war, but Russia remains skeptical. Tensions between Moscow and the U.S., especially since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, continue. Russian officials are unsure about potential changes in U.S. foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:49 IST
President-designate Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

On Wednesday, the Kremlin responded with caution following Donald Trump's surprising declaration of victory in the U.S. presidential election. While Trump has expressed intentions to end the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Russian government remains understandably wary, given the historical tensions between Moscow and the U.S.

During his campaign, Trump made significant comments about wanting to resolve the Ukraine war. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that time alone will determine if such statements translate into effective actions. Despite the election outcome, no congratulations have been extended to Trump from President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the strained relations between the two powers.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, indicated that Trump's victory might reset U.S.-Russia relations. Though historical attempts to mend ties have faltered, Dmitriev sees potential new avenues for cooperation. Meanwhile, former Russian President Medvedev speculated that Trump's win could impact Ukraine unfavorably due to his business-oriented reluctance to overspend on military endeavors abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

