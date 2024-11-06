Global Leaders React to Trump’s Historic Comeback

International leaders, including those from the UK, Israel, and Australia, sent congratulatory messages to Donald Trump following his unexpected success in securing another term as US President. The victory, considered historic, saw Trump clinching crucial battleground states to achieve the required 270 electoral votes.

Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, was among the first to send his regards, highlighting the enduring special relationship between the US and the UK that's poised to thrive under Trump's new administration. In a statement from 10 Downing Street, Starmer emphasized shared values of democracy and enterprise.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other leaders across Europe echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing strengthened alliances and collective efforts in global affairs. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed hopes for continued strategic partnerships, spotlighting Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' doctrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)