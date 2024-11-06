Left Menu

Global Leaders React to Trump’s Historic Comeback

World leaders extended their congratulations to Donald Trump after his remarkable victory in the US presidential election. The triumph marked his return to the White House. Details of the congratulatory messages highlight the global anticipation and importance of the US-UK and US-Israel relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London/Jerusalem | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:53 IST
Global Leaders React to Trump’s Historic Comeback
Trump

International leaders, including those from the UK, Israel, and Australia, sent congratulatory messages to Donald Trump following his unexpected success in securing another term as US President. The victory, considered historic, saw Trump clinching crucial battleground states to achieve the required 270 electoral votes.

Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, was among the first to send his regards, highlighting the enduring special relationship between the US and the UK that's poised to thrive under Trump's new administration. In a statement from 10 Downing Street, Starmer emphasized shared values of democracy and enterprise.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other leaders across Europe echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing strengthened alliances and collective efforts in global affairs. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed hopes for continued strategic partnerships, spotlighting Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' doctrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024