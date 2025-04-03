Global Repercussions: World Leaders Respond to Trump's Tariff Strategy

The unveiling of new tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked a global response, with several countries expressing strong opposition and preparing countermeasures to protect their industries.

In Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU is preparing a package of retaliatory measures, while China has vowed to safeguard its interests against the 34% reciprocal tariff imposed by the Trump administration. Japan and South Korea also voiced their opposition, with Japan urging exemption and South Korea rallying emergency support for businesses.

Canada, unaffected by some U.S. tariffs due to North American trade agreements, declared its intent to fight back with purpose. Meanwhile, leaders from Australia and Mexico chose negotiation and comprehensive strategies over direct retaliation, whereas Brazil is contemplating leveraging the World Trade Organization to ensure fair trade practices.

