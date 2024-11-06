Trump's Second Act: Impacts and Challenges Ahead

Donald Trump's anticipated second term could significantly alter the landscape of American business and policy, with key roles expected for prominent figures such as Elon Musk.

His administration aims to slash the $6.75 trillion federal budget, possibly through reduced regulations, raising questions about how this might affect sectors like autonomous vehicles and cryptocurrencies.

Trump's proposed tariffs on imports could raise consumer prices and impact employment while boosting the oil and gas industry. Amidst the potential changes, challenges loom regarding labor unions, financial regulation, and antitrust policies.

