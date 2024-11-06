Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Congratulates Trump, Advocates Strengthened India-US Relations

Congress leader Sachin Pilot congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential victory, emphasizing that India-US relations transcend individual leaders due to historical ties and bipartisan support. Noting the importance of constructive engagement, Pilot expressed optimism for positive developments between the two democracies under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:07 IST
Sachin Pilot Congratulates Trump, Advocates Strengthened India-US Relations
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the US presidential elections, reinforcing the idea that India-US relations are resilient, owing to bipartisan support and profound historical ties.

Pilot, acknowledging the longstanding alliance, emphasized that the success of this relationship does not hinge solely on individuals or parties in power. He expressed hope that President Trump will adopt a constructive approach to the myriad of issues connecting the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed their best wishes to Trump. Modi anticipated renewed collaboration, focusing on global peace and prosperity, while Gandhi wished success to both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024