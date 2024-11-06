Sachin Pilot Congratulates Trump, Advocates Strengthened India-US Relations
Congress leader Sachin Pilot congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential victory, emphasizing that India-US relations transcend individual leaders due to historical ties and bipartisan support. Noting the importance of constructive engagement, Pilot expressed optimism for positive developments between the two democracies under Trump's leadership.
On Wednesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the US presidential elections, reinforcing the idea that India-US relations are resilient, owing to bipartisan support and profound historical ties.
Pilot, acknowledging the longstanding alliance, emphasized that the success of this relationship does not hinge solely on individuals or parties in power. He expressed hope that President Trump will adopt a constructive approach to the myriad of issues connecting the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed their best wishes to Trump. Modi anticipated renewed collaboration, focusing on global peace and prosperity, while Gandhi wished success to both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
