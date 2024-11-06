Trump 2.0: Policies and Promises

Donald Trump, former U.S. president and now president-elect, has promised significant policy changes for a potential second administration. His agenda blends traditional conservative tax, regulation, and cultural policies with a populist approach to trade and international relations, raising questions about federal power and civil rights implications.

On immigration, Trump's strategy shifts focus from physical barriers to creating the largest mass deportation program in U.S. history. The nuanced stance on abortion, taxes favoring corporations, and an aggressive trade policy outline his controversial plans, which include fundamental changes to federal civil rights and regulatory powers.

Key points include scaling back federal government efforts on civil rights, altering national and international economic policy, and proposing educational reforms that pivot dependently on federal leverage despite advocating reduced bureaucratic influence. Trump's stance on national defense suggests a pivot towards a militarily isolated yet expanded U.S. force, highlighting diplomatic contradictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)