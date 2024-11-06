Left Menu

Trump 2.0: Policies and Promises

Donald Trump, the former president and president-elect, outlines an agenda for a potential second administration. His vision combines traditional conservatism with populist elements, covering diverse areas such as immigration, taxes, civil rights, education, and international trade, seeking more presidential power and regulatory rollbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:27 IST
Trump 2.0: Policies and Promises
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, former U.S. president and now president-elect, has promised significant policy changes for a potential second administration. His agenda blends traditional conservative tax, regulation, and cultural policies with a populist approach to trade and international relations, raising questions about federal power and civil rights implications.

On immigration, Trump's strategy shifts focus from physical barriers to creating the largest mass deportation program in U.S. history. The nuanced stance on abortion, taxes favoring corporations, and an aggressive trade policy outline his controversial plans, which include fundamental changes to federal civil rights and regulatory powers.

Key points include scaling back federal government efforts on civil rights, altering national and international economic policy, and proposing educational reforms that pivot dependently on federal leverage despite advocating reduced bureaucratic influence. Trump's stance on national defense suggests a pivot towards a militarily isolated yet expanded U.S. force, highlighting diplomatic contradictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024