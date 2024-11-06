Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale's Mixed Feelings on Trump's Republican Identity

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed happiness over Donald Trump's election victory in the US, citing their shared Republican affiliation. However, Athawale criticized Trump's actions during the Capitol riots, stating it tarnished Trump's right to the Republican title and affected his respect for him as a leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:05 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale voiced happiness about Donald Trump's 2016 election win, linking their shared Republican identity as a connection.

Athawale highlighted the significant role Indian-Americans played in securing Trump's victory, praising him as a prominent leader.

However, Athawale later criticized Trump's role in the Capitol riots, declaring that it tarnished his Republican standing and impacted Athawale's respect for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

