Ramdas Athawale's Mixed Feelings on Trump's Republican Identity

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale voiced happiness about Donald Trump's 2016 election win, linking their shared Republican identity as a connection.

Athawale highlighted the significant role Indian-Americans played in securing Trump's victory, praising him as a prominent leader.

However, Athawale later criticized Trump's role in the Capitol riots, declaring that it tarnished his Republican standing and impacted Athawale's respect for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)