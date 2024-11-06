Left Menu

Wall Street Soars Amid Trump's Triumphant Return

Wall Street's indices surged after Donald Trump's 2024 U.S. presidential election victory. His win suggests lower taxes and deregulation, fostering a market rally. U.S. Treasury yields rose, bitcoin reached record highs, and VIX volatility dropped. Financials, energy firms, and small-cap stocks benefited, while real estate and utilities faced pressure.

Wall Street witnessed a significant surge on Wednesday as indexes soared to record levels following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Trump's return has been marked by market expectations of reduced taxes and deregulation.

Financial markets reacted enthusiastically, driven by the prospect of fewer regulatory constraints. The Dow Jones climbed over 1,250 points, and the benchmark index approached the 6,000 mark, indicating investor relief over a prompt and clear election result.

Small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 saw a 4.1% increase due to expected regulatory relief. While the financial and energy sectors showed strong gains, real estate and utilities faced challenges from higher yields. Future legislative possibilities emerged as the Republican party aims to maintain a majority in Congress.

