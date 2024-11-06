BRS Leader Demands Action on Public Fund Misuse in Sunkishala Project

Telangana's political landscape is heating up as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao calls out Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) for its alleged negligence in the Sunkishala project. Rao has claimed that the mishap cost nearly Rs 80 crore in public funds and is urging the state government to take decisive action against the company.

Rao pushed for accountability, questioning why MEIL continues to receive government contracts amidst allegations of mismanagement. He demanded transparency from the government, emphasizing BRS's commitment to holding officials accountable for preferential treatment. The Sunkishala project, intended to secure Hyderabad's water supply by diverting Krishna River water, has faced delays and technical setbacks.

In a simultaneous development, MEIL recently garnered attention for a Rs 200 crore CSR initiative to build a new campus for Young India Skills University in Telangana. This contribution aims to bolster education and skills development facilities in the state. With the foundation set to be laid soon, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised MEIL's efforts to enhance educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)