Republican Surge: A New Era for the U.S. Senate

Republicans claimed a major victory as they took control of the U.S. Senate, securing wins in Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia. This gives Donald Trump's party a significant advantage in Congress, taking at least one chamber under its wing for the next legislative term.

The possibility of controlling the House remains, which would allow Republicans to push their legislative agenda more effectively. This would enable Trump to pursue policies such as tax cuts and immigration restrictions, as well as influence judicial and administrative appointments with Senate support.

Notably, the wins included Tim Sheehy unseating Democrat Jon Tester in Montana, and Jim Justice securing a Senate spot in West Virginia. Meanwhile, the Democratic party achieved a historical milestone with the election of Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester, marking the first time two Black women will serve in the Senate simultaneously.

(With inputs from agencies.)