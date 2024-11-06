Trump's Renewed Immigration Plans: A Tougher Stance Ahead

Donald Trump is set to revive stringent immigration policies as he prepares for potential re-election. A focus on reinforcing border security highlights his plans, which include reinstating previous measures such as 'remain in Mexico' and Title 42 to curb illegal crossings.

In his campaign rhetoric, Trump emphasizes mass deportations targeting millions, particularly those with criminal records, promising an aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration. He plans to utilize the National Guard and, if necessary, federal troops, despite potential legal challenges.

Trump also controversially supports new travel bans and aims to abolish birthright citizenship, reshape DACA, and halt refugee resettlements, continuing his administration's first-term policies. These initiatives, met with criticism, reflect a hard-nosed stance that could ignite legal and public debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)