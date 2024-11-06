Republicans Secure Senate Majority Amid Historic Congressional Shifts
Republicans captured control of the U.S. Senate, winning key races in Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia, to ensure dominance in at least one chamber. They are on track to expand their Senate majority and potentially snatch the House, impacting future legislative agendas with their newfound power.
Republicans have seized control of the U.S. Senate following decisive victories in Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia. This triumph positions Donald Trump's party to govern at least one chamber of Congress in the upcoming session.
The GOP is poised for a majority of 52-48 in the Senate and has further expanded its House advantage, though the final outcome is pending in undecided districts. If Republicans clinch the House, they can significantly shape Washington's policies, pushing for tax cuts and immigration restrictions.
Notably, Republican candidates have gained ground against Democratic incumbents in pivotal states like Pennsylvania and Nevada. Despite these gains, Democrats have achieved historic representation milestones, including electing two Black women senators and the first openly transgender member of Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
