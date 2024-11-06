BJP Criticizes INDIA Bloc's Seven Promises in Jharkhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack against the INDIA bloc's manifesto for Jharkhand on Wednesday, openly criticizing the seven guarantees promised to the Jharkhand populace. Bhatia took a direct jab at Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, dubbing him 'Ghajini' in reference to forgetfulness, urging him to counsel the Gandhi family against making unfeasible promises.

Bhatia remarked, 'Yesterday, Congress President Kharge turned into 'Ghajini,' overlooking his previous advice to the Gandhi family in Karnataka to refrain from handing out untenable guarantees.' He further stated that the residents of Jharkhand have dismissed the INDIA bloc's 'guarantee cards,' lambasting both Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for offering nothing more than dynasty politics, appeasement tactics, and failing law and order systems.

Labeling Kharge as a 'remote-controlled Congress President,' he criticized Kharge's alleged fickleness under the influence of the Gandhi family. The INDIA bloc's manifesto, released on November 6, outlines seven guarantees, including offering LPG cylinders for Rs 450, creating 10 lakh jobs, and enhancing educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)