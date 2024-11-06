Kamala Harris Addresses Supporters Post-Election Loss

Vice President Kamala Harris, after her presidential election defeat to Republican Donald Trump, plans to speak to her supporters on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes from both her campaign and the White House.

According to an invite distributed to her volunteers, Harris will appear at an event hosted at Howard University. The invite from the Harris-Walz campaign encourages supporters to join the occasion with Harris, set to speak in Washington, DC.

The White House confirmed that Harris's address is scheduled for 4 pm EST (2.30 am IST, Thursday). Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also be in attendance, according to a media advisory. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has acquired 277 electoral votes, exceeding the required 270, while Harris trails with 224 votes. The final outcomes in Arizona and Michigan are pending, although Trump holds the lead in both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)