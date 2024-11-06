Kamala Harris Addresses Supporters Post-Election Loss
Vice President Kamala Harris, following her loss to Donald Trump in the presidential elections, is set to address her supporters at Howard University. Harris has not made any public appearances since the election results rolled in. Trump currently leads with 277 electoral college votes.
- Country:
- United States
Vice President Kamala Harris, after her presidential election defeat to Republican Donald Trump, plans to speak to her supporters on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes from both her campaign and the White House.
According to an invite distributed to her volunteers, Harris will appear at an event hosted at Howard University. The invite from the Harris-Walz campaign encourages supporters to join the occasion with Harris, set to speak in Washington, DC.
The White House confirmed that Harris's address is scheduled for 4 pm EST (2.30 am IST, Thursday). Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also be in attendance, according to a media advisory. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has acquired 277 electoral votes, exceeding the required 270, while Harris trails with 224 votes. The final outcomes in Arizona and Michigan are pending, although Trump holds the lead in both states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Early Voting Surge: A Decisive Factor in US Elections
Early Voting Surge: A Game Changer in US Elections
Transatlantic Tensions: US Elections and the Future of Europe
Indian Markets Steady Amid Global Volatility and Upcoming US Elections
Kamala Harris: The Rising Indian-American Political Force in US Elections