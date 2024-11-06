Row Over Caste and Religion: BJP MLA Questions Gandhi's Identity Amid Caste Survey

In a recent political development, Telangana BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy has stirred controversy by accusing the Congress government of misleading the backward classes under the guise of a caste survey. The MLA's remarks also cast doubt on Rahul Gandhi's caste and religion, prompting strong reactions from the opposition.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, swiftly responded, questioning Reddy's previous knowledge of Gandhi's caste during his time in Congress. In a press briefing, Reddy argued that Gandhi's lineage, according to Hindu traditions, warrants clarity on his caste and religion.

The BJP asserts it supports the caste survey but insists the ruling Congress must honor promises made in the 'BC Declaration' to improve the welfare of backward classes. As this debate rages, the Telangana government has initiated its detailed socio-economic and caste survey, fulfilling an electoral pledge by Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)