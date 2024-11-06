Left Menu

Row Over Caste and Religion: BJP MLA Questions Gandhi's Identity Amid Caste Survey

Telangana BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy accused the Congress of deceiving backward classes with a caste survey, while questioning Rahul Gandhi's caste and religion. In response, state Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud defended Gandhi and criticized the BJP's stance. The controversy arises amid the Telangana government's launch of a comprehensive caste survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:50 IST
Row Over Caste and Religion: BJP MLA Questions Gandhi's Identity Amid Caste Survey
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political development, Telangana BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy has stirred controversy by accusing the Congress government of misleading the backward classes under the guise of a caste survey. The MLA's remarks also cast doubt on Rahul Gandhi's caste and religion, prompting strong reactions from the opposition.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, swiftly responded, questioning Reddy's previous knowledge of Gandhi's caste during his time in Congress. In a press briefing, Reddy argued that Gandhi's lineage, according to Hindu traditions, warrants clarity on his caste and religion.

The BJP asserts it supports the caste survey but insists the ruling Congress must honor promises made in the 'BC Declaration' to improve the welfare of backward classes. As this debate rages, the Telangana government has initiated its detailed socio-economic and caste survey, fulfilling an electoral pledge by Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024