EU Summits Navigate U.S. Relations Amid Global Uncertainty

As European leaders prepare for pivotal discussions in Budapest, the focus rests on NATO's future, support for Ukraine, and economic competitiveness in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential win and Germany's political upheaval.

Tensions rise as EU leaders admit apprehensions about Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban's summit strategy during the nation's stint as EU presidency holder.

Key discussions will explore Europe's position on global trade practices and green economy competitiveness, informed by insights from renowned financial leaders including former ECB chief Mario Draghi.

