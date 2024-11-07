Left Menu

EU Summits Navigate U.S. Relations Amid Global Uncertainty

European leaders will gather in Budapest for discussions on support for Ukraine, NATO, and economic competitiveness, while addressing concerns over potential U.S. tariffs under Trump’s presidency. The EU summit will also focus on sustaining competitiveness and environmental goals amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As European leaders prepare for pivotal discussions in Budapest, the focus rests on NATO's future, support for Ukraine, and economic competitiveness in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential win and Germany's political upheaval.

Tensions rise as EU leaders admit apprehensions about Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban's summit strategy during the nation's stint as EU presidency holder.

Key discussions will explore Europe's position on global trade practices and green economy competitiveness, informed by insights from renowned financial leaders including former ECB chief Mario Draghi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

